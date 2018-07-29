Old Yamuna Bridge closed after Yamuna cross 'danger level'

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement on the Old Yamuna Bridge was closed down on Sunday by District Magistrate (DM) of East Delhi K. Mahesh. The order released by the Office of District Magistrate stated that the bridge is to be closed with immediate effect due to the rising level of water in Yamuna river. The order said that due to incessant rains in the catchment area of the river, the water is expected to rise further above the danger level and hence the movement of traffic was directed to close.

Evacuation from the area around the Old Yamuna Bridge started on Saturday after the water level rose further. Earlier on Sunday, East Delhi's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ajay Kumar said that the areas are being evacuated and relief camps with all the facilities have been put up.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also monitored the evacuation near Nizamuddin Bridge on Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took to Twitter to inform people that Haryana had released 5,00,000 cusecs of water from the barrage which is expected to reach Delhi by Sunday evening. Delhi government had called an emergency meeting in light of the water being released.

Rescue departments were put on high alert. All flood-related emergency, people can contact the control room at 1077.

As of Saturday evening, the water in the flood-related Yamuna was flowing at 47 cms above the danger level. Incessant rainfall and release of water by Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage caused the water level to rise.