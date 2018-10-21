हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah expresses grief over death of soldiers, civilians in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of the civilians and soldiers killed during two separate encounters in the state.

Twitter/@OmarAbdullah

Taking to Twitter the Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the jawans, who were killed.

Taking a jibe at the government, Abdullah said that alienating the people in the fight against militancy is a sure-fire recipe for losing the fight. He also questioned for how long the ground realities would be ignored and people would live in denial about the situation in the state.

"Terrible news coming out from Kulgam.May the deceased find place in Jannat. Alienating the people in the fight against militancy is a sure fire recipe for losing the fight. How long can we go on ignoring the ground realities & living in denial about how bad things are in Kashmir? It was a bad Sunday in any case & it just gets worse. Condolences to the families of the dead jawans, May their souls rest in peace. Words fail me," said Abdullah.

Earlier, two encounters took place in the state--in Kulgam district and Rajouri district. 

In Kulgam district, six civilians were killed in an explosion at an encounter site after a gunfight that left three militants dead. A police spokesman said the gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off a village in Kulgam on a tip-off that militants were hiding there. The exchange lasted several hours in which two Army soldiers were injured. Authorities suspended cellphone and internet services and ordered a curfew in Kulgam in a bid to thwart more protests.

In another encounter at Rajouri district, two Pakistani intruders were neutralised and three Indian Army jawans lost their lives. Another jawan was also injured in the encounter. The confrontation took place at Sunderbani sector in the district along the Line of Control (LoC). The security forces have recovered weapons from the intruders. A minimum of two AK-47 rifles has been recovered.

