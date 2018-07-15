हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah rallies in support of Rahul Gandhi, says BJP peddling lies

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday came out in support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to attack the Gandhi scion over his alleged “Congress for Muslims” remark.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister pointed that those who attended the meeting had themselves confirmed that Rahul Gandhi made any remark of that sort.

Accusing the ruling BJP of peddling lies and fake news, the National Conference leader tweeted, “It’s amazing that even after the participants in the meeting with Rahul have gone on record to deny anything of the sort was said the BJP continues to peddle lies & #FakeNews.”

The statement of Abdullah came in reaction to the attack on Rahul Gandhi by Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who claimed that the Congress president’s stand was “purely inspired by vote bank politics”.

Seeking an answer from the Gandhi scion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s question on whether Congress stood only for Muslim men or for Muslim women as well, Prasad said, “What Rahul Gandhi has said (Congress is a pro-Muslim party) fits to the pattern when he had earlier said saffron or Hindu terror is more dangerous than LeT. It's purely inspired by vote bank politics. Therefore, we want Rahul Gandhi to answer.”

While addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had also hit out at the Gandhi scion over the issue saying, “I have read in the newspaper that Congress President has said that Congress is a party of Muslims, I am not surprised by this. All I want to ask is, is their party only for Muslim men or for women too? These people violate laws and attend Parliament sessions.”

"The take of these parties (including Congress) on triple talaq has exposed them. On one side the Centre is trying to make the lives of women easy, on the other side these people have grouped together to make the lives of women, especially Muslim women, difficult," he had further said.

