Omar Abdullah trolls 'friend' Shashi Tharoor over 'impressive' English

NEW DELHI: On several occasions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has bowled over people by the command over his English language. Not just in his speeches, the words used by him even in his tweets makes social media users go berserk looking for meanings.

And it seems it's not just the common man who waits for one new word from Tharoor. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday could not hold back his sarcasm for dear 'friend' Tharoor. Taking to Twitter, Omar said: "Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive."

Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive. #rodomontade _ - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2017

Omar's tweet comes soon after Tharoor commented on people who send him parodies on how he speaks or how he writes. "To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!," Tharoor tweeted.

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

From the entire tweet, what caught Omar's attention was the word 'rodomontade'.

Not just the former J&K CM, Twitter users also rushed to get their dictionaries or google the meaning. And reactions were bound to follow:

For the uninitiated (like me) who may not have the time to look it up, here's what the word rodomontade means: pic.twitter.com/It5z3WgQnR - JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) December 13, 2017

Tharoor Sir feels obliged to use a word that he comes across while opening the dictionery ! - Krishna Khandelwal (@krsnakhandelwal) December 14, 2017

Heard one new word again-"rodomontade"_. I want my school fees back. __ - Balendu Pandey (@balendu29) December 14, 2017

Oops you did it again ! Rodomontade ___ - Nithin Rao (@nithinrao) December 13, 2017

Sir if you had just said boastful rather than rodomontade, the meaning would have been more precise, and less... umm rodomontade.

Your claim here is self-contradictory. - Sanjeev Singh (@SanjeevHopes) December 13, 2017

In the past, Tharoor has been successful in sending social media in a tizzy by the use of words and phrases like 'exasperating farrago' and 'webakoof.'

In fact, he made people Google even when he made a typo in one of his tweets. Recently, when Tharoor tweeted on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati, he used a word 'thang Hoog hats'. People searched and searched but could not find the meaning of the word.

Tharoor then clarified that it was a typo because of the auto-correct feature and what he actually meant to write was "than goonghats."

However, those eight minutes between the time when he tweeted and when he corrected his typo, are a reflection of how closely his tweets are followed for one new word that she might share.

Keep the tweets coming, Sir!