Omar Abdullah trolls 'friend' Shashi Tharoor over 'impressive' English

One tweet at a time. Yet again, Shashi Tharoor sends social media into a tizzy. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 11:15 AM IST
NEW DELHI: On several occasions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has bowled over people by the command over his English language. Not just in his speeches, the words used by him even in his tweets makes social media users go berserk looking for meanings.

And it seems it's not just the common man who waits for one new word from Tharoor. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday could not hold back his sarcasm for dear 'friend' Tharoor. Taking to Twitter, Omar said: "Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive."

Omar's tweet comes soon after Tharoor commented on people who send him parodies on how he speaks or how he writes. "To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!," Tharoor tweeted.

From the entire tweet, what caught Omar's attention was the word 'rodomontade'.

Not just the former J&K CM, Twitter users also rushed to get their dictionaries or google the meaning. And reactions were bound to follow:

In the past, Tharoor has been successful in sending social media in a tizzy by the use of words and phrases like 'exasperating farrago' and 'webakoof.'

In fact, he made people Google even when he made a typo in one of his tweets. Recently, when Tharoor tweeted on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati, he used a word 'thang Hoog hats'. People searched and searched but could not find the meaning of the word.

Tharoor then clarified that it was a typo because of the auto-correct feature and what he actually meant to write was "than goonghats."

However, those eight minutes between the time when he tweeted and when he corrected his typo, are a reflection of how closely his tweets are followed for one new word that she might share.

Keep the tweets coming, Sir!

