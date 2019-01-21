Omar Abdullah vs Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter over Mufti Mohd Syed and Sheikh Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday indulged in an argument microblogging site Twitter on Monday over a diktat by state Governor Satya Pal Malik making it compulsory for government employees to attend Republic Day functions.

It started with Omar Abdullah responding to a tweet by a journalist, claiming that it was not the first time that attendance had been made compulsory for Republic Day events. He claimed that “attendance has always been compulsory in the past as well”, adding that former chief minister and Mehbooba’s father Mufti Mohammad Syed used “state transport/police vehicles to bring supporters to show how much the situation was improving”.

The National Conference leader tweeted, “Please correct me if I’m wrong here but this isn’t the first time. Attendance has been compulsory in the past as well. In fact late Mufti Sb used to use state transport/police vehicles to bring supporters to show how much the situation was “improving”.”

Hours after his tweet, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti responded to his tweet, targeting him over his post. She suggested that Omar Abdullah must refrain from accusing someone who is “not around anymore to defend himself”

“I don’t mind debates Omar. But accusing someone who isn’t around anymore to defend himself is beyond the realm of discussion,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Omar Abdullah, however, took the PDP chief head on, as he claimed that he was not accusing anyone but “stating a fact”. He claimed that he seen it himself at Bakshi stadium. He further said that Mehbooba must not take the “moral high ground”, alleging that even had often targeted Omar’s late grandfather Sheikh Abdullah.

“Not debating or accusing, simply stating a fact having seen it myself at Bakshi stadium. As for not accusing someone who isn’t around to defend themselves, the day you extend that courtesy to my late grand father perhaps you can take the moral high ground,” tweeted the National Conference leader.