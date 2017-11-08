Omar tweets ‘heading to smogistan’, gets trolled with reference to ‘stonistan’

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday got trolled himself in his attempt to troll the national capital over the recent spike in pollution level.

Ahead of his visit to Delhi, the National Conference leader tweeted “Heading to Smogistan”, but it didn’t seem to go well with the twitterati, who advised him to “better stay put in Kashmir” itself.

Heading to Smogistan. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 8, 2017

Omar Abdullah’s tweet sparked some angry reaction on Twitter, with people mocking his Jammu and Kashmir in return. They referred to the state as “stonistan” and “jihadistan” in response to the former chief minister’s tweet.

Some others suggested him to book a shared cab when in Delhi to avoid adding to the pollution level.

Here are some of the tweets posted in response to Abdullah’s tweet:

Still better than Stonistan — Mohit Sethi (@mohit_sethi23) November 8, 2017

Hope you share a cab n help in reducing pollution — Rajan Singh (@StudyRaj) November 8, 2017

Take a cylinder full of fresh air of Kashmir — free will (@usanghvi55) November 8, 2017

Ja Simran Ja, Jee le apni zindagi. — Crazy Indian Mommy© (@crazy_indianma) November 8, 2017

From Jihadistan? — Twittterly (@Twittterly) November 8, 2017

Better stay put in Kashmir or London. Why to come to Smogistan. — Kushal Kinra (@KKKinra) November 8, 2017

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is not new to controversies on Twitter. He was recently in news for locking horns with popular singer-musician Adnan Sami over the latter’s Rhythm in Paradise concert in Srinagar.

Abdullah had shared some pictures of empty chairs of an event, which he had claimed was of Sami’s concert in Srinagar. The singer, however, refuted his claims and hit back at the politician on Twitter.

Their exchange of tweets turned into an ugly spat. While Sami asked him to “grow up”, Abdullah hit back saying “I used to like your music at one time”.

One of Adnan Sami’s tweet said: “Oh please Omar! U retweeting ppls photos like a sadistic sore loser speaks volumes of ur lack of stature & pettiness. Up ur game- Its music!” (sic)

Abdullah’s response to this was relatively subtle, as he tweeted, “Like you said right in the beginning - I am a former CM & so I’ll ignore yr 7-8 insults in 3 tweets.Thanks for coming to Srinagar.Stay safe”.