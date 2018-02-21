On business visit, billionaire Donald Trump Jr impressed by 'smiling' poor people of India

A day after his arrival in India, the US State Department has clarified that Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donal Trump, is travelling to the country as a private citizen and not in an official capacity.

"We certainly are aware that Mr Trump is in the region, that he's there as a private citizen, not as an official of US government in any capacity," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

This came after some experts in US pointed out conflict of interests during his visit to India over his plan to address a global business summit on Friday. He is likely to deliver a speech on "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation". The event is also slated to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr, who landed in New Delhi on Tuesday, praised the poor people living in India for keeping a smile on their face even in adverse conditions. He said that the 'spirit' in the country is very much different from what is observed in other parts of the world, which makes it 'unique'.

He was further quoted as saying, "I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world, and some of them are the most miserable people in the world."

After landing in New Delhi, Trump Jr kickstarted his India visit with a business meeting at a five-star hotel in the national capital. He met a group of real estate developers at the Oberoi Hotel.

Trump Jr, son of the US President, is now slated to meet Indian investors and business leaders in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram, according to The Washington Post.

The prime agenda of Donald Trump Jr’s visit to India is likely to hold business meetings to endorse his luxurious residential project – Trump Towers.

Full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers on Monday had invited prospective investors to buy flats in Trump Organisation's project in Gurugram and join Donald Trump Jr at a dinner later this week.

"Trump has arrived. Have you?" read the advertisement, inviting buyers to book their apartments in Trump Towers by Wednesday "for a conversation and dinner" with Trump Jr on Friday. An advertisement in newspapers on Sunday read, "Trump is here. Are you invited?"

(With ANI inputs)