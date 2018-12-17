On Day 1 as CM, Kamal Nath clears the way for farm loan waivers in MP

Bhopal: Within a few hours of the oath ceremony which officially put Kamal Nath in the Madhya Pradesh CM's chair, the Congress leader signed the files required for waiving off farm loans in the state. Loans of upto Rs 2 lakh - from nationalised and/or co-operative banks - till March 31 of 2018 have been waived off.

A major part of the pre-poll promises, waiving off farmer loans had been a cornerstone in the Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh. Party president Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress would waive off farmer loans within ten days if voted to power. And Kamal Nath, a seasoned politician and two-time CM of the state, quickly got down to fulfilling the promise made by his party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously said that it would be keeping a close watch on how the Kamal Nath government functions and on the promises made in the Congress manifesto. Shivraj Singh Chouhan - the outgoing CM - had said he would provide constructive opposition and ensure that Congress fulfils its promises.