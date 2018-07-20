हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rains

On day of no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, water-logging outside Parliament

The sudden rain created chaos for the MPs as they had were caught off-guard and had problems reaching Parliament.

New Delhi: On a day when debate and the decision on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha promised to heat up national politics, heavy rains early on Friday morning lashed the national capital leading to waterlogging outside the Parliament. The sudden rain created chaos for the MPs as many of them were caught off-guard and had problems reaching Parliament. Several leaders were completely drenched and had to reach the Parliament in a rush.

The roads leading to the Parliament were submerged. Water pumps had to be used just outside the main building to clear entry and exit points.

While many of the lawmakers may have had trouble due to the downpour, local residents were not complaining as the city temperature decreased by several notches.

Earlier in the morning, the Met Office had said that the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average. "The sky will remain mostly cloudy with chances of rainfall throughout the day in the National Capital Region (NCR)," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 AM was 91 per cent.

