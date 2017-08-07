On Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation with warm wishes

On Monday morning, as the nation geared up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to greet everyone.

“Warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan #PresidentKovind,” tweeted the official handle of President of India.

रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। Greetings on Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2017

May Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the virtues of love, affection & mutual trust, bring happiness & prosperity to all #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2017

Several other political leaders and public figures also tweeted on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017.

Greetings to everyone on the occasion of #RakshaBandhan. This Raksha Bandhan pledge not just to protect but to empower your sisters. pic.twitter.com/BqoQQ237Sm — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 7, 2017

#RakshaBandhan !Wish you all a very HappyRakshaBandhan! It's a festival of bondings,of relationships,of mutuality and trust!Let's celebrate! — Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) August 7, 2017

