On Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation with warm wishes

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 07:33
PM Modi and President Kovind took to Twitter to greet everyone on Rakhi

On Monday morning, as the nation geared up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to greet everyone.

 

“Warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan #PresidentKovind,” tweeted the official handle of President of India.

 

 

 

 

Several other political leaders and public figures also tweeted on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017.

 

 

 

The nation is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 7. 

Raksha BandhanRakhiPM ModiPresident Kovind

