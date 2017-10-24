On UN Day, PM Modi lauds world body's efforts in promoting peace

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the United Nations in promoting world peace.

He also said that India was proud of its active participation in the global body's initiatives.

The PM's comments came as he extended greetings on the UN Day, which marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

Greetings on @UN Day. We appreciate UN’s efforts in promoting world peace & laud the wide range of initiatives under its guidance. #UNDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2017

India is proud of the steadfast support & active participation in several @UN initiatives aimed at making our world a better place. #UNDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2017

October 24 has been celebrated as UN Day since 1948.

In September last year, PM Modi had pitched for reform of the world body to make it "broad-based", saying it was essential to maintain its credibility and legitimacy in the current world realities.

Addressing the UN General Assembly soon after it adopted the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, he had also underlined the need for ensuring "climate justice" while pursuing these targets so as to ensure protection to the poor.

"Today, in the 70th year of the existence of the UN, there are expectations from all of us that through our wisdom, experience, generosity and expertise we will overcome these challenges," PM Modi had said.

(With PTI inputs)