Delhi

One arrested for shooting bank's cashier in Delhi's Dwarka

On person has been arrested on Saturday in connection with shooting a cashier in Delhi's Dwarka area.

One arrested for shooting bank's cashier in Delhi's Dwarka

On person has been arrested on Saturday in connection with shooting a cashier in Delhi's Dwarka area.

On Friday, four people looted cash from Corporation Bank, Khaira Ganv in Chhawla area in Dwarka and shot the cashier before fleeing from the incident.

At least three people were reported injured in the incident.

Police had registered a case on Friday and investigations are underway.

Earlier on September 21, two security guards of a bank were killed by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident took place at Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Circle Office branch in Sector-1.

No robbery was reported. 

The deceased were identified as Mudrika Prasad (50) and Mukesh (35) according to a police official.

(With Agency Inputs)

DelhirobberymurderShootingcashierdwarkaCorporation bank

