SUKMA: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost his life in an encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh`s Sukma district.

The gunfight took place when troops of 212 battalion of CRPF, 208 CoBRA, along with Chhattisgarh police were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) near Kistaram camp in Sukma on Friday.

Mortal remains of the jawan, who died were brought to Kistaram camp and to be airlifted to Raipur.