One daughter same as 10 sons: PM Modi talks women empowerment on Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: In his first Mann Ki Baat radio programme of 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on women empowerment, generic medicine campaign Jan Aushadhi yojana, and Padma awardees on Sunday.

“Today we talk about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but ages ago, our holy books said that one daughter is worth 10 sons,” said the Prime Minister.

Recalling the achievements of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, he said, “She set an example for the daughters of India and taught them that nothing is impossible for them.”

He also referred to Matunga railway station – India's first all-women station on Central Railway (CR), manned by a staff of 41 women.

“Women are advancing in many fields, emerging as leaders. Today there are many sectors where our Nari Shakti is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones,” said PM Modi, adding, “Three women Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi have become fighter pilots and are undergoing training on Sukhoi- 30.”

Referring to Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, where "Naxals have wreaked havoc", the Prime Minister said that several tribal women are plying e-rickshaw to sustain their livelihood in the right manner.

The Prime Minister also spoke on Jan Aushadhi Yojana which offers citizens access to medicines at a subsidised rate. “There are more than 3000 medicine centres across the country under the scheme.”

“In our country, there have been unending endeavours against social ills and evil practices, both individually and collectively. In order to uproot social ills in Bihar, world’s longest human chain spanning over 13,000 kilometers was formed,” he said.

The Prime Minister also alluded to several Padma awardees including Laxmikutty, Suhasini Mistry and Arvind Gupta.

This was the 40th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which was live broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.