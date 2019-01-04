One dead and 15 injured after nine vehicles collide due to fog in Muzaffarpur

Patna: One person was left dead while at least 15 others were injured when nine vehicles collided with one another due to fog-induced low visibility in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The pileup of the vehicles - including a fuel tanker - on National Highway 28 happened early on Friday when low visibility due to foggy conditions made driving risky. An already slow traffic movement was halted when nine vehicles smashed against each other in a ghastly pileup. Some of the vehicles also caught fire due to the intensity of the impact.

One dead and 15 injured after nine cars collide due to fog in Muzaffarpurhttps://t.co/1ZNWKfZLhg pic.twitter.com/iUyBhkkQlW — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 4, 2019

Locals in the area rushed to the spot and attempted to take out the occupants of the vehicles. Rescue workers too reached the spot shortly after.

The injured have been taken to a local hospital in the area