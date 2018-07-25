हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

One dead in Bhiwandi building collapse, minister blames builder’s negligence

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde has blamed the builder for the collapse of a portion of a three-storey building in Rasulbagh area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, that killed at least one person. Accusing the building of negligence, the minister said that strict action would be taken against the culprit.

One dead in Bhiwandi building collapse, minister blames builder’s negligence

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde has blamed the builder for the collapse of a portion of a three-storey building in Rasulbagh area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, that killed at least one person. Accusing the building of negligence, the minister said that strict action would be taken against the culprit.

"The building was constructed six years back and the incident proves that it was not constructed well. It has collapsed due to builder’s negligence that claimed one life. Strict action will be taken," the minister told reporters on Tuesday.

A portion of a three-storey building in Rasulbagh area collapsed on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead.

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told news agency ANI that the situation had been brought under control. "The building was in a dilapidated state and was empty. It collapsed and fell on a nearby chawl, where some people were trapped. All have now been rescued, one person died," said Mahesh Nalawade.

Tags:
MaharashtraBhiwandi building collapseBhiwandi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close