One held for questioning in Gauri Lankesh murder case

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Kannada tabloid Editor Gauri Lankesh in the city nearly six months ago, police said on Friday.

"K.T. Naveen Kumar was taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police for questioning," SIT Investigating Officer M.N. Anucheth told IANS here.

Kumar hails from Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district, about 250km west from here, Anucheth said.

Lankesh, 55, the Editor of "Lankesh Patrike", was shot dead outside her residence in the city`s southwestern suburb by unidentified assailants on September 5 last year.

The state government had set up the SIT to probe the journalist-activists killing.