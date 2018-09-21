'One man show, two men army': Shatrughan Sinha's veiled attack on PM Modi-Amit Shah; alleges EVM tampering

NEW DELHI: Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Thursday launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah calling the duo a 'one man show, two men army'.

"'One man show and two men army' still stay in their arrogance and extraordinary overconfidence, displayed once again in the form of 'Ruling India for next 50 years'. Is it because of ...controlled EVMs," Sinha questioned.

controlled EVMs?? Is the impending doom looming out as stated by Akhilesh – 50 years or next 50 weeks (May 2019). Hope wish & pray, the janta will decide in favour of nation. Jai Hind.. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 20, 2018

While hitting out at the Modi-Shah duo, he heaped praises on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. "In the era of arrogant politics (Some of our people of ruling party), I see a bright star following accommodative politics. Akhilesh Yadav stating that “He shall take two steps backward for a grand coalition in UP”. A young politician displays tremendous conviction, courage, seriousness and exceptional maturity and understanding of the subject," he said.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, he said that he hopes that the people 'decide in favour of nation'.

Sinha had recently also echoed the allegations by opposition parties against the Centre over the Rafale deal. He had said: "Honesty & transparency seldom go together. The self described & self mooted - most honest & transparent Govt getting commendations on great Rafale deal, the extraordinary management of Dollar–INR ratio, the effective control of petrol & diesel prices etc etc --the day dreaming continues. Sir, when will we come out of our shell & explain to public the realities of life? Instead, is remaining in AC offices guarded by Ministers/Spokespersons the latest dharma of Ram Rajya?? Matchless efficiency or highest arrogance?? Sir, 'Ye public hai, sab janti hai'."

Sinha has been repeatedly targeting the BJP leadership ever since he was sidelined and overlooked for a ministerial berth after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources have said that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will be the BJP candidate for the next Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib instead of Shatrughan Sinha.

The disgruntled BJP MP had earlier in May this year hinted that he would contest from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the same seat even if the situation is otherwise. "The location (of the constituency) will be the same, even if the situation is otherwise," he had said.