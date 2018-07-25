हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauri Lankesh

One more arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

The total number of arrests in Gauri Lankesh murder case comes up to ten. Lankesh was shot outside her Bengaluru resident on Septemeber 5 last year.

File photo

MADIKERI, KARNATAKA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one more suspect in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Rajesh (50) was arrested from Madikeri district of Karnataka on July 23 and was sent to police custody till August 6.

SIT had earlier arrested Amit Raghavendra Baddi and Ganesh Miski on Sunday who was produced before a metropolitan court which sent the duo to SIT custody until August 6 for further investigation. 

Some police sources said Baddi and Miski had helped in recceing the area before Lankesh was shot dead on September 5 last year.

Ten suspects have been arrested in the case so far. Apart from Baddi and Miski, the seventh suspect in the killing was arrested last week. Identified as Mohan Nayak, 50, he was nabbed from Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka.

The sixth person - Parashuram Waghmare, 26 - was arrested from Sindhagi in Vijaypura district of the state. He was held in June. Waghmare was said to have links with rightwing groups.

K. T. Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar have also been arrested in the case.

Gauri, known for her strong anti-Hindutva stand, was shot dead in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, triggering a nationwide outrage.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Gauri LankeshGauri Lankesh murder caseOne more arrestedLankesh murderedKarnatakaBengaluru

