one nation one poll

One nation, one poll not possible without amendments in Constitution: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has reiterated that simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are not possible in the country unless changes are made in Constitution and law. The Chief Election Commissioner made the remark while addressing mediapersons during his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh to take stock of the situation for holding state Assembly elections on time.

Notably, the CEC had earlier this month said that the Election Commission could hold Lok Sabha elections along with Assembly elections in four states only if the parliamentary elections were advanced to December.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been advocating holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, saying the same would significantly decrease the cost incurred for the exercise.

The Law Commission had in May asked the Election Commission to list out practical difficulties in holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In a meeting with officials of the Election Commission, the law panel top brass had discussed various logistical and practical aspects of the issue.

On logistical issues, including the number of polling stations needed in 2019, the poll watchdog said it would provide the details to the Law Commission in the coming days.

On the issue of a legal framework, including amending the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, the poll body had said the law panel was better equipped to understand the requirement.

In 2015, the poll panel was asked by the government about the feasibility of simultaneous polls and the commission made it clear that it would require an amendment to the Constitution and election laws and would require a certain number of EVMs, polling personnel, Rs 9000 core besides other logistics.

