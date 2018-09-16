One of the three accused in Rewari gang rape case arrested

The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested one of the three accused in the gang-rape case of 19-year-old in Rewari.

The accused identified as Nishu was involved in planning and organising the whole incident, the police confirmed.

Nishu had called Deen Dayal, owner of the land where the incident took place, to ask for a room. Medical practitioner Sanjeev, the first to attend to the victim, was also contacted Nishu.

Nishu's arrest comes after the police had earlier on Sunday arrested both Dr. Sanjeev and Deen Dayal. Haryana DGP BS Sandhu had confirmed that the two arrested have revealed valuable information and the police is acting on it.

"They have given a lot of information. We are working on that and the main accused will be arrested very soon," Sandhu had said.

This is the third arrest in the case.

Two more accused are still absconding.

Sandhu had briefed Cheif Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the investigation done and action taken by the police.

Due to inaction by the local police, CM Khattar transferred Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal.

The victim's family had alleged that police had failed to take prompt action on their complaint and delayed action by citing jurisdiction issue between police units of Rewari and Mahendergarh districts.

The woman hailing from Rewari was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday while she was on the way to a coaching class, police said.

She was then allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a secluded spot.

The woman was recovered from a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.