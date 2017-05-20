close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Online voting not feasible: CEC Nasim Zaidi

Online voting is not feasible keeping in mind the security systems required to maintain its integrity.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 22:41
Online voting not feasible: CEC Nasim Zaidi

New Delhi: Online voting is not feasible keeping in mind the security systems required to maintain its integrity, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said on Saturday.

He said the EC had formed a committee to examine the issue and its report was submitted to the Supreme Court and the Law Ministry.

The EC found that the system of online voting is not practical today given the level of security required to keep the process tamper-proof.

Zaidi's predecessor H S Brahma had supported online voting.

TAGS

Online votingElection CommissionNasim ZaidiH S Brahma

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Kulbhushan Jadhav might be dead, fear defence experts after Aziz&#039;s assertion
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav might be dead, fear defence experts after...

Defence deal with Saudi to counter &#039;malign Iranian influence&#039;: Rex Tillerson
World

Defence deal with Saudi to counter 'malign Iranian inf...

Under siege in Washington, Donald Trump reaps Saudi arms deal, stronger ties
AmericasWorld

Under siege in Washington, Donald Trump reaps Saudi arms de...

Dalai Lama may pick his successor 'soon': Sangay
DelhiIndia

Dalai Lama may pick his successor 'soon': Sangay

Claiming torture, woman strangulates husband with dupatta i...
Delhi

Claiming torture, woman strangulates husband with dupatta i...

Police arrests two 'chronic' stone-pelters in Kas...
Jammu and Kashmir

Police arrests two 'chronic' stone-pelters in Kas...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video