Only BJP can make tea-seller's son Prime Minister of largest democracy: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday lauded his party and said that it is only in BJP that a poor tea-seller's son can rise and become the Prime Minister of the largest democracy.

Shah made a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at an event in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad.

While speaking about PM Modi, Shah said that someone who is born in a poor household and with no political background can also become the Prime Minister in BJP.

Addressing the people in Hoshangabad, Shah said that it is their responsibility to get a victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah addressed the people and said that BJP should win with such a margin that even after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's flag should fly from Panchayat to parliament for the next 50 years, news agency ANI reported.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh where he will be addressing party workers in different districts.

During his visit, Shah will take part in party functions in Satna, Rewa, Dindori and Jabalpur districts in the run-up to Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Shah will take a plane to the famous temple town of Khajuraho, from where he will proceed to Satna and Rewa districts to address two party functions, Singh said.

Thereafter, Shah will take a helicopter to reach Dindori district, where he will address a tribal function, the state BJP president said.

Next, Singh said, Shah will head to Jabalpur to address a conference of party workers.

The BJP president will leave for Delhi at night, he said.