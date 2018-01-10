Only India can give you what you want: Mufti has a message for Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has a message for people of the state. Addressing the state assembly on Wednesday, Mufti said that whatever the people of J&K want, they will get from India and no other country.

“Hum J&K constitution ko, mulk ki constitution ko nahi maante, to kis ko maante hain? Fir aapko milne waala kya hai? Kahan se milega? (If we don’t believe in constitution of J&K, if we don’t believe in country’s constitution, then what do we believe in? Then what are you going to get? Where will you get anything from?)” said Mufti in J&K Assembly.

Mufti further said that she wants to put it on record that whatever people of J&K would get, they would get it only from India and nowhere else.

This comes days after Mufti, in an open plea, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan to bury the hatchet and become friends for the sake of local Kashmiris and jawans on the border.

“Sarhad paar Pakistan ko bhi main guzarish karti hun, apne mulk ke wazire-e-azam ko bhi guzarish karti hun- Jammu Kashmir ke logon ko is daldal se nikalne ke liye, hamare jawano ki hifazat ke liye, aapas me sulah karo, baatcheet karo, dosti karo (I request Pakistanis across the border and my country's Prime Minister to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir come out of this mess and protect our jawans by finding solutions, holding dialogues and becoming friends),” said Mufti while addressing a rally in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.