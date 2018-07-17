हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy attacks BJP over attack on Shashi Tharoor's office, says 'India descending into chaos'

The BJP's youth wing activists on Monday defaced Tharoor's office protesting over the Congress leader's controversial 'Hindu Pakistan' remark.

Oommen Chandy attacks BJP over attack on Shashi Tharoor&#039;s office, says &#039;India descending into chaos&#039;

Thiruvananthapuram: Launching an attack on the BJP, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday said that the vandalism of Shashi Tharoor's office should serve as a reminder to those who still live in denial that India is fast descending into chaos due to the saffron party's incompetence.

Members of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday raised slogans against Tharoor and poured black oil in front of his office while demanding an apology for his comments where he said if the BJP is voted to power again, they will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Following the incident, Tharoor took to Twitter and said, "Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan."

"We have all been warned. The BJPs answer to the simple question have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra? is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us," he added.

Last week, Tharoor said that India will turn into a "Hindu Pakistan" if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back into power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The veteran Congress leader claimed that the saffron party will tear apart the Constitution of India and make their own set of rules. 

"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India & write a new one," Tharoor had said.

“That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that'll remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for,” he had added.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

