Oops! At PM Narendra Modi book launch, Sushma Swaraj says elections instead of exams, thrice

NEW DELHI: On Saturday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book "Exam Warriors". The book is aimed at preparing students who are set to appear for their board and secondary school examinations.

However, when she was motivating students at the book launch for how they should not compete with others but with themselves, she mistakenly said: "March me Chunav ka mausam hota hain (March is the time for elections).

What was more embarrassing for the minister was that she repeated the word "election" in place of "examination" at least three times - prompting the gathering to burst out in laughter.

Correcting her mistake, she said she is a political leader and "election comes to our minds often."

Talking about the benefits of the book, she called it "most relevant one in this exam season as it aims to instill confidence in the students and prepare them to face the difficult moments during examinations and life."

She also described the 25 'mantras' for students given by the Prime Minister in his book and urged students to read the book. The book is a compilation of the Prime Minister's address to students which were focussed on exam stress in his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat".

At the event, Javadekar also lauded the book and said that it will help students in beating the stress. "It is for everyone. Not only for students but also for their parents," adding that the book fits the Prime Minister's call of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".

The book is available on the 'Narendra Modi App' where students can also communicate with the Prime Minister through it. The Prime Minister will also be interacting with the students on February 16 before the start of examination session.

