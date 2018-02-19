Oops! Newspaper publishes interview with fake WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan

BENGALURU: The writer of a city-based supplement of a leading national newspaper must have been elated for getting an interview with the legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan. The interview was published in the newspaper as well as posted on the website. However, the happiness would have soon turned into embarrassment after knowing that the interview was not with the original man but in fact a fake one!

Upon realising the faux pas, the website took down the interview and now states that "the story has been removed as it was factually incorrect".

Titled "Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan falling for India," the interview talks about the fake Hogan's time in Chandigarh. It also revolves around the food he likes, about wrestling in India, amid several other topics.

The interview also comes with a photo of the wrestler in question.

'Mr Wrestling', as he is referred to in the interview said that his favourite Indian dishes have been Butter Chicken, Chicken Korma. "My cook is going to surprise me with some special Indian dishes, and I can’t wait!" he was quoted as saying in the interview.

When WWE fans read the interview, they realised that this was not the original legend, for sure. And Twitter got buzzing.

Haha. How embarrassing. The interviewer must be one of those poser wrestling fans or something who's heard the name "Hulk Hogan" but never actually seen him. #FakeFan Oops! Indian newspaper publishes interview with fake Hulk Hogan! https://t.co/DXpYAZwhCc — I Miss You, Mom. _ (@thecish) February 17, 2018

Hey brother u see that fake Hulk Hogan in India that Every1 bought as real? I mean who would do that..... — EmG (@EmG623) February 16, 2018

We only wonder what would have happened to the journalist who took the interview.