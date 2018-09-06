हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
undefined

'Operation All Out' against Naxals; security forces prepare list of top wanted commanders

The list, which has been accessed by Zee News, comprises of the top wanted Maoist leaders from Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Jharkhand, Telangana and Maharashtra. 

&#039;Operation All Out&#039; against Naxals; security forces prepare list of top wanted commanders

In a first, the security forces have formulated a strategy to take major action against the Maoists by preparing a list of the most wanted top commanders. This decision has been taken on the lines of the same action being taken in Jammu and Kashmir.

The list, which has been accessed by Zee News, comprises of the top wanted Maoist leaders from Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Jharkhand, Telangana and Maharashtra. 

In the list, along with police of Naxal-affected states, paramilitary forces have been provided, who are posted in Anti-Naxal operations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and intelligence agencies have prepared this list against Naxalites for the first time. In the list, details of the top Naxalites -- along with their pictures and their possible locations -- have been provided so that it will be easy for the agencies to identify them.

According to a Home Ministry official, the commanders of Maoists are never constant at a single place and move out regularly. In such a situation, keeping an eye on their activities and keeping a track of their movement is a major challenge. Even the pictures of some of them are not available with the different agencies and so it has always been difficult to identify them.

The list includes Maoist leaders like Hidma an accused in the Sukma encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region that killed at least 12 CRPF jawans. It also includes Naxals who have been accused of killing 75 CRPF soldiers in Chhattisgarh's Darba region.

Tags:
undefined

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close