Operation insaniyat: India rushes relief materials for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

According to the UN estimates, over 379,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh since August 25.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 21:59
Operation insaniyat: India rushes relief materials for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
1st consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance of 53 MT for Bangladesh under Operation insaniyat (Pic courtesy: @ihcdhaka)

New Delhi:  India on Thursday rushed 53 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh and pledged all help to Dhaka in tackling the humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN estimates, over 379,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh since August 25.

The first Indian consignment comes days after Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali met Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar last week and briefed him about the problems faced by Dhaka due to the influx of the refugees.

External Affairs Ministry statement said in a statement, "In response to the humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh, Government of India has decided to extend assistance to Bangladesh. The relief material consists of items required urgently by the affected people, namely rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready to eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets etc."

"The relief material will be delivered in multiple consignments, the first tranche of which will be brought to Chittagong by an Indian Air Force plane on 14th September 2017. India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh, in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh. India stands ready to provide any assistance required by Government of Bangladesh in this hour of need," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had on Wednesday slammed attempts to brand India as a 'villain' on the Rohingya refugee issue, saying it was a 'calibrated design' to tarnish the country's image.

His comments had come two days after UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein had flayed any attempts by India to deport Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Rijiju had said criticism of India on the Rohingyas undermines the country's security.

India hits back at UN over Rohingyas, says 'illegal migrants could pose security challenges'
MUST READ
India hits back at UN over Rohingyas, says 'illegal migrants could pose security challenges'

On August 09, the government had told Parliament that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the UNHCR, are presently staying in India.

However, some inputs indicate that around 40,000 Rohingyas are staying in India illegally and the Rohingyas are largely located in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, PTI reported.

According to media reports, the violence began when Rohingya militants attacked police posts in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.

Rohingya residents - a stateless mostly Muslim minority in a Buddhist-majority nation - allege that the military and Rakhine Buddhists responded with a brutal campaign against them, according to the reports.

(With PTI inputs)

Rohingya refugeesRohingya MuslimsMyanmarRakhine stateIndiaNDA govt

