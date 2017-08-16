close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Opposition, activists slam probe panel report on Rohith Vemula death

Rohith Vemula hanged himself in a hostel room on January 17 last year as he was allegedly upset over disciplinary action taken against him by the University of Hyderabad.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 22:09

New Delhi: Opposition parties and activists on Wednesday slammed a probe panel report that said Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who allegedly committed suicide last year, did not kill himself due to university action against him.

The report of the one-man judicial commission under former Allahabad high court judge Justice A K Roopanwal, set up by the human resource development ministry, said "Vemula was a troubled individual and was unhappy for several reasons".

The enquiry commission report submitted to the HRD ministry last year, also said that Vemula was not a Dalit by caste, besides giving a clean chit to then HRD minister Smriti Irani and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya.

Academic scholar and Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah alleged that the report has been written to present the government's version of the story.

"What surprises me is that what the then HRD minister Smriti Irani had said about Vemula's death is what forms the content of the report.

"We would have taken it more seriously if Irani would have then said that 'look we do not know what happened and we are constituting an enquiry to know about it'," Ilaiah told reporters, adding "What the minister wanted to say is all what has been written in the report".

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he has been demanding a probe in the matter by a sitting Supreme Court judge for the truth to come out, asking "what can a retired judge say when the government has already made up its mind"

Congress' Rajeev Gowda also slammed the report saying it was a "sham".

"It insults the memory of Vemula and the tragedy of his suicide. He was driven to death by mistreatment, harassment by varsity and intervention of central ministers into the issue," he claimed.

Vemula hanged himself in a hostel room on January 17 last year as he was allegedly upset over disciplinary action taken against him by the University of Hyderabad.
His death had kicked up a controversy over the action against him that was alleged to have been prompted by complaints by BJP leaders. 

TAGS

Rohith Vemula deathRohith VemulaAllahabad High CourtSmriti IraniGhulam Nabi AzadBandaru Dattatreya

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi meets all-women crew of Indian Navy to sail around globe
India

PM Narendra Modi meets all-women crew of Indian Navy to sai...

South African police confirm Grace Mugabe remains in the country
AfricaWorld

South African police confirm Grace Mugabe remains in the co...

AfricaWorld

Kenya's defeated Odinga to take poll dispute to top co...

World

United Kingdom police arrest man over model kidnapped in It...

Former presidents Bush condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism
World

Former presidents Bush condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, Bihar, North Bengal; death toll goes up, thousands affected
AssamBiharIndia

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, Bihar, North Bengal;...

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as Pakistan&#039;s High Commissioner to India
Asia

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as Pakistan's High Commi...

India

Crew of all-women naval expedition meets PM Modi

AssamNorth East

All trains to Northeast suspended till Aug 20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Talking to Kashmir: We should embrace Modi’s idea

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out

Passing on regulatory burdens to people is recipe for disaster

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power