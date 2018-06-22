हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Amit Shah

Opposition afraid of Narendra Modi government's achievements, spreading lies: Amit Shah

BJP chief asked the social media teams of the party to counter Opposition's false propaganda against the BJP regime.

New Delhi: Hitting out at the opposition parties, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused them of spreading lies and propaganda against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as it has attained many achievements in last four years.

"There are a number of achievements of the Modi government thus the opposition wants to break the social harmony and then contest the elections," Amit Shah said.

The BJP chief made these remarks while addressing a gathering of Delhi BJP leaders and office bearers.

During his interaction with them, Shah also asked them to use social media platforms like WhatsApp to instantly counter the opposition's onslaught and present government's achievements to the common man in interesting ways with "facts and figures".

Shah also asked the party's social media team to tackle the opposition parties' false propaganda and narrative.

The BJP president also said that the usage of WhatsApp in last four years has increased tremendously. "And thus the social media team should try to spread the achievements of the central government with full facts and figures," he added.

Shah also reviewed the organisational works taken up by the state unit in view of 2019 Lok Sabha polls and asked them to aggressively work on the ground.

Shah, speaking to Zee Media on Wednesday, said that a joint opposition is not a threat to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as all the parties coming together were against the BJP even during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

During an interaction with Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary at India ka DNA Conclave, Shah conceded that the battle for 2019 would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs the rest.

Responding to a question on 'Mahagathbandhan', Shah recalled that when he was a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the elections were Indira Gandhi vs the rest.

“When I saw that elections were about Indira Gandhi vs the rest, I used to wonder how strong the position of Congress party was. Today, it is Narendra Modi vs the rest, and the BJP is at the same position. We do not need to fear,” said Shah.

The BJP president further said that the growing proximity of opposition parties does not matter as people of India would select only Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country when the time comes.

“When the country will decide about who should be the next Prime Minister, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, people will vote for Narendra Modi,” he said.

