Opposition blames Mamata government for unrest in the hills

Kolkata: Holding the Trinamool Congress government responsible for the renewed violence and tension in the West Bengal hills, the state`s opposition parties on Friday unanimously accused it of following a policy of "divide and rule" in the name of creating separate developmental boards for the different communities there.

"Success depends on the end result... the result of (the policies of the) state government in the hills, is not very good," Left Front Chairman Biman Bose claimed in a press conference here.

"The different ethnic groups in the hills are not united as the state government is forcefully dividing them. This has damaged the unity and integrity of the different ethnic groups living in the area. The state government is responsible for that," he said.

Echoing Bose, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury charged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with unnecessarily provoking different communities of the hills and destroying their "bond of brotherhood" by creating separate developmental boards.

"GJM has the majority in the hills, but Mamata Banerjee is unnecessarily challenging and provoking the party there," he said.

Chowdhury also blamed the Chief Minister for the rising tension in the hills.

"Mamata Banerjee created the atmosphere of tension in the hills. She tried to destroy the atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood among the different communities staying there, by creating separate boards for the communities," he claimed.

In a scathing attack on Banerjee, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed she is getting paid back in her own way for provoking the Gorkha community in Darjeeling.

"Didi had gone to Darjeeling to provoke the people of the hills. Now she is getting paid back in her own coin," Ghosh said referring to Thursday`s unrest in the hill town.

"She tried to divide and rule the people there by dividing them into eleven groups in the name of constructing developmental boards. The situation in the hills was peaceful all these years. Why is she repeatedly going there to provoke the Gorkhas?" he questioned.

He, however, stated that the BJP did not support any form of destructive politics.

"We do not support any form of destructive politics. But who forced the people of the hills to hit the streets? Mamata Banerjee is solely responsible for yesterday`s situation.

"The Chief Minister is solely responsible for the Athousands of tourists who got stranded in the hills," he said.

--IANS

