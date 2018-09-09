Opposition has no leader like PM Modi, their sole agenda is to stop BJP: Rajnath

New Delhi: On the second day of Bharatiya Janata Party's executive meet on Sunday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh flayed rival parties - mainly Congress - for having no concrete strategy for the country and only following an anti-BJP and anti-PM Modi policy.

Rajnath said the opposition is desperate to establish a 'Mahagatbandhan' before the Lok Sabha elections next year instead of coming out with effective ways to contribute to India's development. "They have no plan, no vision and no leader like PM Narendra Modi. No wonder their situation is what it is today," he said. "Parties like Congress only want to stop the good work being done by PM Modi, that is their sole agenda."

Rajnath's verbal attack also focused on how the BJP has fared in elections in recent years vis-a-vis Congress. "BJP has won elections in 15 states since 2014 and has formed governments in 20 states. The opposition has lost 10 states and Congress has been restricted to only three states. That is why they are demoralised."

In a political resolution moved by Rajnath, he also praised PM Modi's 'Vision 2022' and spoke about about how it envisages an India where everyone would have a home and that there would be no terrorism or communalism.

The verbal attack launched by Rajnath though comes just a day ahead of a Bharat Bandh called by Congress - and supported by several opposition parties - to protest against rising fuel prices in the country.