Opposition leaders wish Arun Jaitley speedy recovery

New Delhi: Several opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who left for the US for a medical check-up.

Gandhi was one of the first opposition leaders who wished Jaitley speedy recovery.

In a tweet, the Congress chief said, "I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley."

Following his tweet, other opposition leaders Abdullah and Lalu wished speedy recovery for the minister.

"We hope to see him back in the country & in the best of health very soon. God speed," Abdullah said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he is "deeply disturbed" by the news that his fellow MP and advocate Jaitley has gone abroad for medical treatment, and wished him speedy recovery.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said he prays for Jaitley's full recovery.

Jaitley has been an important communicator and interlocutor with the opposition despite recent constraints, Khurshid said.

Jaitley, 66, who had a kidney transplant operation and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the US Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up", sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.

This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.