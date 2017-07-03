Opposition may put up candidate for Vice President's election

New Delhi: After putting up a presidential nominee, the opposition parties are now contemplating to field a candidate for Vice President`s election, which will be held on August 5 to elect the successor of M. Hamid Ansari, said Congress sources.

An informal opposition grouping of 17 opposition parties, except Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar`s JD-U, have fielded former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as the candidate for the presidential election to contest against NDA`s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Kumar has announced his support for Kovind, who is former Bihar Governor.

"Opposition parties may put up a candidate for vice presidential election, and this time they will be one step ahead of the government," said a Congress leader.

On fielding their nominee for a "losing battle", the leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been fielding candidates every time, even though their defeat was certain.

Election for India`s next Vice President will be held on August 5 and the counting of votes will take place the same day.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi said: "The date of polling, if required, will be August 5. Counting, if required, will be done on August 5."

The election would be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The CEC said that filing of nomination would begin on July 4 with the issuance of poll notification.

The last date for filing nomination is July 18, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 19. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 21.

Hamid Ansari has been Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since August 11, 2007. He won the second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10.