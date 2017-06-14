close
Opposition parties meet over Presidential polls, no name finalised as yet

The process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll began on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing a notification in this regard.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 17:24
Pic courtesy: ANI

Delhi: Leaders of Opposition parties on Wednesday met inside the Parliament to deliberate over Presidential polls.

Talking about the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Today was the first meeting. Nobody's name was discussed today," as per ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll began with the Election Commission issuing a notification in this regard.

The nomination process will continue till June 28.

The ruling NDA and Opposition parties have intensified efforts to zero in on a "mutually acceptable" presidential candidate. But they would go their separate ways if a consensus proves elusive, as per PTI.

After a prolonged silence on the issue, BJP chief Amit Shah has constituted a three-member committee comprising union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu which will hold consultations with the NDA allies and the opposition on the issue.

In a bid to ensure that non serious candidates do not file nomination for the prestigious election, laws were amended a few years ago.

Now, a candidate who is supported by 50 'electors' and seconded by another 50 can file nomination. Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and elected members of state legislative assemblies are the electors.

If the elections are held in case both the NDA and the Opposition field their candidates, then the results will be announced on July 20.

The term of present incumbent Pranab Mukherjee comes to an end on July 24.

(With Agency inputs)

Pranab MukherjeeCongressElection CommissionPresidential pollsNDA govt

