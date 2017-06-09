Opposition to decide on presidential candidate on BJP's decision

Chennai: DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Friday said the opposition parties would decide on their joint candidate for the presidential election after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declares its candidate.

Speaking to reporters here, Stalin said: "Congress President Sonia Gandhi had called a meeting of all the opposition parties and decided to take a decision based on the announcement made by the ruling BJP government at the Centre."

He said the opposition parties would decide once the BJP decides on whom it will field for the presidential election slated for July 17.