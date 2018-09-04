हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Opposition to launch nationwide stir over rising fuel prices, says 'BJP unleashing economic terror'

NEW DELHI: The Congress and several other Opposition parties are planning to launch a nationwide agitation on the rising fuel prices and falling rupee in the days to come.

The Rahul Gandhi-led party also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of unleashing "economic terror on the nation."

According to sources, Congress general secretaries and its state unit chiefs will reportedly meet on September 6 to decide on the date of its nation-wide agitation on sky-rocketing fuel prices.

"In June 2008, the petrol price was raised from Rs 45.52 to Rs 50.52 and the price of diesel from Rs. 34.76 to 37.76 (during UPA government). That time the crude price was $138.54 per barrel. In July, 2008, the price of crude oil went up to $145 per barrel," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said while addressing a press conference here.

"When we increased the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 3, a BJP spokesperson had charged UPA government with unleashing economic terror," he said. "Today, when the crude price is almost $70 per barrel and petrol price is Rs 78 per litre in Delhi, I want to ask the government if it is not economic terror", Tewari added.

"A nation-wide agitation on this will definitely take place. Considering the current crude oil prices, the petrol price should be about Rs 39 a litre and diesel Rs 37.50, including all taxes," he added. 

"If fuel prices are not reduced, Congress will take to the streets to launch a nationwide agitation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. A meeting was called today to plan the strategy," Tewari added.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party and Nishad Party workers, led by Gorakhpur MP Pravin Nishad, staged a protest demonstration against petrol and diesel price hike at the Padri Bazar crossing on Tuesday.

Carrying banners and posters, the protestors raised slogans against government policies and soaring petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Pravin Nishad, while addressing the people, said it has been four years but the government does not seem concerned about the problems being faced by the people.

Separately, the Odisha Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for sky-rocketing of fuel prices, while ruling BJD announced plan to launch a 3-day stir to protest hike in oil prices.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing in the country and the common people are hit hard as the BJP-led NDA government is indifferent to their plight," Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said in a statement.

Noting that prices of petrol and diesel have been rising everyday in an unusual manner, the OPCC chief took a dig at the BJP-led government for not including fuel within the purview of GST.

He said common people are hit hard due to fuel price hike as it is having a spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities.

The OPCC chief also targeted the ruling BJD in Odisha accusing it of being dormant and lacking courage to raise its voice against the BJP.

The ruling BJD too came down heavily on the Centre for "unprecedented" fuel price increase and said the prices have gone beyond control as the NDA government "failed to take concrete steps to tackle the situation."

