Oppositions against militants in Jammu to be over successfully:Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today exuded confidence that the ongoing operation against terrorists, who attacked an Army camp in Jammu, would be concluded successfully soon.

"Operation is still undergoing," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

"I think it is not proper for me to comment on when the operation is still on. I'm sure that our jawans, who are in the operation, will successfully conclude it," he said.

A group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in the early hours yesterday, triggering a gunbattle.

Two of the attackers in combat gear were gunned down yesterday.

Security forces killed two more terrorists holed up in the Sunjwan Army camp, while the toll in the attack rose to six with the death of three more Army men and a civilian, a senior police official said today.