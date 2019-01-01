Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on a wide range of issues including Ram Temple issue, Triple Talaq bill, Surgical Strikes, his government's actions against graft accused embers of the Gandhi family and the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a no-holds-barred interview with news agency ANI, the PM also shared his vision for the country and while reiterating his government's commitment to ''Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas.''

Ram Temple

PM Modi made it clear that any decision on bringing an Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over.

The PM suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court.

"We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said about the Ram temple matter when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP.

Asked whether the government could consider issuing an Ordinance on Ram temple, the Prime Minister pointed out that the matter is before the Supreme Court and possibly in the final stages.

"Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," he added.

Gandhi Family

''It is a fact that those considered first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail, that too for financial irregularities. It is a big thing. A set of people, who are at their service, are trying to suppress such information and push other narratives,'' PM Modi said.

#PMtoANI: It is a fact that those considered first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail,that too for financial irregularities. It is a big thing.A set of people,who are at their service,are trying to suppress such information and push other narratives pic.twitter.com/gXpPdHWmso — ANI (@ANI) 1 January 2019

On Ties With Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will make all efforts to keep the pressure on Pakistan, but it will be a huge mistake to believe that the country will mend its ways anytime soon.

#PMtoANI on cross border attacks from Pakistan even after surgical strike: Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega. pic.twitter.com/9skh5PcwSz — ANI (@ANI) 1 January 2019

Triple Talaq

PM Narendra Modi said that while Triple Talaq is a matter of gender equality, entry of women in Sabarimala is related to tradition. PM Modi also tried to clear the air on BJP`s apparent contradiction in its stand on the controversial Triple Talaq Ordinance and the ban on entry of women between the age group of (10-50 years) in the Sabarimala Temple by saying the Ordinance against Triple Talaq was brought keeping in mind gender equality and social justice and it should not be seen as interference in religious issues.

However, on the entry of women of menstrual age in the Sabarimala Temple and protests by Hindu groups, Prime Minister Modi said that the issue relates to tradition and the Supreme Court judgement that saw a dissent by a lady judge should be read carefully.