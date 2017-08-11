New Delhi: Amid the ongoing stand-off going between Indian and Chinese military at Doklam, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday assured the Lok Sabha that India Army has enough force to tackle any kind of situation and are prepared to face any eventuality.

"The armed forces have adequate defence equipment to tackle any exigency," Jaitley said in response to a question on reports of troop movements in Tibet by China and a senior Army officer's statement that Pakistan's defence industry was better than India's.

Our armed forces have adequate defence equipment, prepared to face any eventuality: Arun Jaitley

When asked about a CAG report which had stated that the defence forces have ammunition that can last for 22 days in an event of a war, instead of the mandatory 40 days, the defence minister contended that significant progress has been made on this front thereafter, but did not elaborate.

"Nobody should have a doubt on that," Jaitley asserted.

Jaitley also sought to allay fears of closure of ordnance defence factories, saying all these factories and defence PSUs are going to continue and no employee will be retrenched.

"The core expertise of these ODFs (ordnance factories) is (manufacturing) ammunition and they will continue to do that," Jaitley said.