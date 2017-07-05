Our belief in democratic values has been a shared pursuit, says PM Narendra Modi in Israel - Watch video

Jerusalem: India and Israel on Wednesday decided to scale up their relationship to that of a strategic partnership in the fight against terror, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the two countries have "agreed to do much more to protect our strategic interests" and to combat rising radicalization and terrorism including in the cyber-space.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the two leaders recognised that their countries faced forces of terror which seek to undermine peace and stability.

"We have agreed to cooperate in this field as well," he said.

The two leaders addressed the media after one-on-one and delegation level talks.

Watch their full speech below (courtesy - @IsraeliPM):