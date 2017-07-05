close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Our belief in democratic values has been a shared pursuit, says PM Narendra Modi in Israel - Watch video

India and Israel on Wednesday decided to scale up their relationship to that of a strategic partnership in the fight against terror.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 22:39
Our belief in democratic values has been a shared pursuit, says PM Narendra Modi in Israel - Watch video
Pic courtesy: @IsraeliPM

Jerusalem: India and Israel on Wednesday decided to scale up their relationship to that of a strategic partnership in the fight against terror, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the two countries have "agreed to do much more to protect our strategic interests" and to combat rising radicalization and terrorism including in the cyber-space.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the two leaders recognised that their countries faced forces of terror which seek to undermine peace and stability.

"We have agreed to cooperate in this field as well," he said.

Emotional moment! PM Narendra Modi meets 26/11 child survivor Moshe Holtzberg in Israel, asks him to visit India
MUST READ
Emotional moment! PM Narendra Modi meets 26/11 child survivor Moshe Holtzberg in Israel, asks him to visit India

The two leaders addressed the media after one-on-one and delegation level talks.

Watch their full speech below (courtesy - @IsraeliPM):

TAGS

Narendra ModiModi in IsraelIndiaIsraelIndo-Israel tiesBenjamin NetanyahuDemocratic values

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Delhi

DUSU says not favouring private guest houses to accommodate...

J&amp;K police halves security of separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from 16 to 8 personnel
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K police halves security of separatist Mirwaiz Umar F...

WorldAsia

Donald Trump expresses frustration with China over North Ko...

PM Narendra Modi says chartered accountants have important role in creating black money free India
India

PM Narendra Modi says chartered accountants have important...

Gujarat

Anti-GST Surat traders greet Congress leaders with 'Mo...

Owls’ wings could hold key in making aircraft and wind turbines quieter
Science

Owls’ wings could hold key in making aircraft and wind turb...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video