Our wives will leave us if we hug Rahul Gandhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had caught everyone's attention by giving an unexpected hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, a BJP lawmaker has now said that their wives will leave them if they hug the Gandhi scion.

Nishikant Dubey, the BJP MP from Jharkhand, said that his party members fear that hugging Congress president Rahul Gandhi might lead to divorce.

"Yes, we do fear giving a hug to Rahul Gandhi. Our wives might divorce us after that,'' Dubey said.

He, however, said that if Rahul gets married, they will hug him.

''Section 377 has not been scrapped as yet. If he (Rahul) gets married, we will hug him," Dubey said taking a swipe at the Congress president.

The remarks from the BJP MP came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's comment that BJP MPs should take two steps back if they think he will hug them too.

Rahul's comments came at an event in New Delhi to launch the most recent book by journalist Karan Thapar. The event saw the participation of a number of key Congress faces such as former PM Manmohan Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Sheila Dikshit and Digvijaya Singh, apart from former Vice President Hamid Ansari and others.

"The atmosphere in politics, we tend to see the world as either them and us and this is not my nature. But this is the design of our politics, its confrontational and winner takes all," said Rahul in his speech at the book launch.

The Congress president had taken everyone by surprise after he walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat and hugged him after concluding his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha over the no-confidence motion.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi made a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government but said that he and his party will handle all negativity of the ruling side with love and compassion.

While Rahul Gandhi was praised by his party colleagues and other political leaders for hugging the PM, the ruling BJP termed it as a drama and cheap publicity stunt, which lowered the dignity of the PM's chair and the Parliament.