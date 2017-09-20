close
Over 100 crore spent for maintenance of medical devices: J P Nadda

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 19:01
Over 100 crore spent for maintenance of medical devices: J P Nadda
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The government has spent over Rs 100 crore for maintenance of 4,560 medical devices which were not functional in various public hospitals in the country, Union Minister of Health J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

According to Nadda, there were 756,000 equipment in 29,115 government medical institutions in India. However, 4,560 medical devices are not working.

"The maintenance was not being done for many medical equipment. We had started an initiative under which Rs 113 crore has been spent and all non-functional medical devices in the country`s government hospitals have become functional," Nadda told the media.

