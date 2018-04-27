Over 100 fire tenders fight blaze in Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana: The scale of a blaze in a garment factory here could be ascertained from the fact that despite at least 100 fire tenders being pressed into service, the flames continued to rage on for several hours.

At the time of filing this report, the fire tenders were still battling blaze and smoke which started in the wee hours of Friday. According to news agency ANI, the first emergency call was received at around 0130 hours from a hosiery factory on Bahadur Ke Road. An official was quoted as saying that fire tenders were pressed into service immediately after but since the scale of the blaze was huge, many more water-bearing trucks had to be called in. The fire tenders have had two to three water refills so far and fire-fighting personnel have been engaged in trying to control the situation constantly.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained because the priority is currently on dousing the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported.