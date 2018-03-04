Over 120 questions, 4 rounds of interrogations: How CBI plans to quiz Karti Chidambaram

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken Karti Chidambaram to the Byculla jail in Mumbai to grill him in connection with the INX media alleged bribery case. The agency will quiz former finance minister P Chidambaram's son in an interrogation which will possibly be conducted in four rounds.

In the first round, Karti will be brought face to face with Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, the then owners of Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media. Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from INX media for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007.

The Mukhejeas are already lodged in Byculla jail in connection with the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from her previous marriage with Sanjeev Khanna.

The CBI is planning on confronting Karti with Indrani and Peter separately. The agency has also prepared a list of over 120 questions which it is likely to ask him on Sunday.

He is likely to be asked nearly 35 questions in the first three rounds and more in the final round of questioning of the trio.

Indrani, who is also an accused in the case INX media alleged bribery case, had told a magistrate that Karti had met her at a hotel in Delhi and demanded $1 million in bribe for the FIPB clearance.

On March 1, the Patiala House Court in Delhi had sent Karti to CBI custody for five days in the INX Media case. He questioned for nearly seven hours by the CBI.

He was arrested by the CBI from Chennai airport on February 28 on his return from a foreign trip. The arrest of Karti came nine months after the CBI registered an FIR against him on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.