Over 18,000 MBBS seats, 13,000 post-graduate seats boosted in last 4 years: PM Modi in Gujarat

Speaking at the inaugural event of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said, "Health facilities and medical education have been given a boost in the last four years, more than 18,000 MBBS seats and more than 13,000 post-graduate seats have been increased during this period."

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/kaOjtxrynM — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

Culled from the decades-old Vadilal Sarabhai Hospital, this is a 78-metre high state of the art super-speciality public hospital built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and is equipped with all modern amenities, including an air ambulance.

According to an official press release, this will be a completely paperless hospital and is a part of the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to his home state to thrown open his pet biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit besides other events in the capital and Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition and Convention Centre, where over 25 industrial and business sectors were showcased.

On Friday, he will inaugurate the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit at the Mahatma Mandir. PM Modi had conceptualised the summit as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2003 to position Gujarat as an ideal investment destination.

The Prime Minister will be in Hazira in Surat on Saturday to mark the setting up of the Hazira Gun Factory. From here, he will leave for Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

The Prime Minister will fly out out Gujarat the same day for Mumbai where he will inaugurate the new building of National Museum of Indian Cinema.

(With inputs from agencies)