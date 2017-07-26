close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Over 18K NGOs fail to file annual returns for 5 years: Govt

The minister also said a number of NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, with invalid bank accounts were asked to validate the same.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 15:35
Over 18K NGOs fail to file annual returns for 5 years: Govt

New Delhi: More than 18,000 NGOs did not file their annual income and expenditure statements for the five-year period between 2010-11 and 2014-15, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"More than 18,000 NGOs, who did not file due annual returns from financial year 2010-11 to 2014-15, were given one month time to upload the missing annual returns pertaining to the above period," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

Rijiju said more than 8,000 NGOs complied with the directions of the government. Around 6,000 defaulting ones have been served showcause notices, he said.

The minister also said a number of NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, with invalid bank accounts were asked to validate the same.

"Close to 25,000 NGOs are registered under FCRA, 2010, and as per record, over 20,000 NGOs have valid bank account numbers," he said.

TAGS

NGOsannual returnsForeign Contribution Regulation ActKiren RijijuRajya Sabha

From Zee News

Haj committee received 4,48,266 applications this year: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India

Haj committee received 4,48,266 applications this year: Muk...

Odisha

North Odisha likely to escape a major flood: SRC

Tejashwi Yadav brands Sushil Modi as &#039;anti-Bihari&#039;
BiharIndia

Tejashwi Yadav brands Sushil Modi as 'anti-Bihari...

Uttar Pradesh

41 deaths due to illicit liquor between Jan'16 and Jun...

India

Right to privacy fundamental right, but a qualified one: Ce...

AmericasWorld

Woman forced to carry child on lap sues US airlines

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two NASA jets - Watch demonstration
Space

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two...

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Doval visit
India

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Dov...

WorldAsia

District chief, five others killed in Afghan mine blast

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads