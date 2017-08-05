close
Over 4 kg heroin, pistol recovered near Indo-Pak border

The seizure was made after the BSF received an information from the Amritsar-based STF.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 20:29

Chandigarh: More than four kilogram of heroin was seized by the BSF and Punjab's Special Task Force (STF) from an area along the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur sector, an official said.

The seizure was made after the BSF received an information from the Amritsar-based STF, a BSF official said.

During the search operation, a 9 mm pistol, three magazines, 56 rounds and eight packets of heroin, weighing 4.5 kg, were found buried in a field near the Lakha Singh Wala Tent border outpost, the official said.

Indo-Pak borderChandigarhBSFSpecial Task ForcePunjabLakha Singh

