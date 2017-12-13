Over 60,000 shell companies closed down in Maharashtra: Govt

Nagpur: Over 60,000 shell companies have been closed down in Maharashtra so far, industries minister Subhash Desai stated in a written reply in the Maharashtra state assembly.

"The Union government has issued a list from the Registrar of Companies stating that 60,105 companies in the state have been closed down. The companies have been struck off as per article 248 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013," Desai stated.

Desai said that letters issued by the Union government on September 12 and October 13 have instructed the district collectors that unless next orders of reinstating these companies are issued, the property of these companies cannot be sold or transferred.

The necessary instructions have also been issued to divisional commissioners and sub-registrar office, the industries minister stated in his written reply.